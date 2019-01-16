Trump suggests Pelosi should stop getting a paycheck amid shutdown

President Trump clashed anew with Nancy Pelosi over the partial government shutdown on Tuesday, questioning whether the House speaker should continue getting paid while the standoff drags on — as Pelosi accused the president of holding the paychecks of hundreds of thousands of federal workers “hostage.”

“Why is Nancy Pelosi getting paid when people who are working are not?” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, as he presses Pelosi and her colleagues to fund construction of a wall along the southern border.

Why is Nancy Pelosi getting paid when people who are working are not? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

Minutes later, Pelosi fired back.

"@realDonaldTrump, stop holding the paychecks of 800,000 Americans hostage. There is no reason for them to suffering right now. Re-open the government! #TrumpShutdown," Pelosi tweeted in response.