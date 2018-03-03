Vice President Issues Warning To North Korea, Takes Shot At Obama Administration

Vice President Mike Pence sent a clear warning to the communist North Korean regime on Tuesday during a speech in which he warned Kim Jong-Un that “the era of strategic patience is over.”

While speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters’ Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, Pence praised President Donald Trump’s foreign policy and his harsh stance on terrorists and tyrannical governments.

“So we’ve stood with our allies and we’ve stood up to our enemies,” he said. “Nowhere is that more true than in the fight against radical Islamic terror. Under President Trump’s leadership we’ve taken the fight to the terrorists, on our terms, on their soil.”

Pence added, “And thanks to the courage of our armed forces, and the leadership of this Commander-in-Chief, ISIS is on the run, their caliphate is crumbling, and we will not rest or relent until ISIS is destroyed at its source.”

“We’ve put the leading state sponsor of terror on notice as well,” Pence said. “And the United States has made it clear: We will no longer tolerate Iran’s destabilizing activities across the region. And the United States of America will no longer certify the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.” – READ MORE

