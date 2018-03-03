China Bans ‘Animal Farm’ And The Letter ‘N’ From The Internet In Censorship Crackdown

The Chinese government is in the middle of an unprecedented internet crackdown in an effort to stall or silence criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to extend his termed presidency into a lifetime appointment.

China already has a stranglehold on how much information Chinese citizens are allowed to glean from the World Wide Web. Most social media sites don’t operate inside the Communist nation — China has its own versions of Twitter and Amazon — and the government controls most, if not all, of the news media.

But just last week, Xi Jinping made a move that could mean he’s positioned to become China’s first official lifelong dictator since Mao, extending his term as president “indefinitely.” And as part of that effort, he appears to have directed Chinese officials to engage in widespread censorship to tamp down any objections.

As a result, George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” has been wiped off the web, and Chinese citizens can no longer access the single most biting critique of Communist government ever published. They’ve also banned a specific “Winnie the Pooh” cartoon that shows the lovable Disney bear clutching a pot of honey, near the words, “Find the thing you love and stick with it” (an apparent reference to Xi Jinping’s self-granted lifelong appointment), and references that connect Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong. – READ MORE

