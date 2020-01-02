Veterans group taunts Trump over Iraq embassy attack

A left-wing veterans group took to Twitter amid the attack on a US embassy to taunt the president of the United States.

Highlighting the sheer nastiness that makes up politics today, VoteVets tweeted, “Hey @POTUS remember you’re (sic) Benghazi rants during 2016?”

The group, which deleted the tweet, was referring to the 2011 attack by Islamists in which four Americans died.

In contrast, no Americans died yesterday and Trump sent in reinforcements to protect American lives and property. – READ MORE