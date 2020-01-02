Trump: If Texas Didn’t Allow Churchgoers To Carry, More Would Have Died

In a statement that stands in stark contrast to past comments by Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, President Trump stated Tuesday that if it were not for Texas’ law allowing churchgoers to carry arms, a shooting at a Texas church Sunday would have been far worse.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Trump thanked the armed churchgoers who responded with remarkable speed when a gunman opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. Within seconds, one of the congregants who was carrying a weapon, 71-year-old Jack Wilson, killed the shooter with a single shot. The armed churchgoers’ actions, Trump suggested, saved many lives.

“Armed congregants quickly stopped a crazed church shooter in Texas,” wrote Trump. “If it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic. A big THANK YOU to them!”

The tweet follows another statement addressing the attack posted Monday by the president in which he specifically cited Texas laws allowing congregants to carry at church services. – READ MORE