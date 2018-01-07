Veteran Vows To Go To War With Housing Association Over Marine Corps Flag

Michael Pereira served three tours of duty in Iraq with the Marine Corps — and now he’s fighting for the right to fly the American and Marine Corps flags outside his Texas home.

As Fox News reports, Pereira and his wife have been flying both flags since moving into the Kingdom Heights area of Rosenberg, Texas, two months ago. But now the homeowners association has instructed the couple to take them down.

Pereira isn’t taking the dictate lying down.

“They represent this county. They represent a brotherhood I was a part of,” Pereira told KPRC News. [They] show respect for all the people I went to war with and the ones that didn’t come back.”

The military veteran, in Iraq between 2002 and 2009, says it was his duty to raise the flags at the beginning of the day and lower both at sunrise. He says he did not anticipate such a routine would raise any objections. (FOX NEWS)

