Bernie Sanders Claims ‘No One Wants’ A Border Wall

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders claimed Saturday that “no one wants” a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Sanders tweeted Saturday:

I'm not sure why President Trump wants to shut down the government over an $18 billion wall that no one wants, isn't needed and Mexico won't pay for. What the American people want, overwhelmingly, is to provide legal protection and a path toward citizenship for 800,000 Dreamers. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 6, 2018

The socialist senator did not provide any data to back this claim up. Donald Trump won the 2016 election by promising in part to build a wall, so it’s unclear what Sanders was referring to. (DAILY CALLER)

President Trump this week offered his most detailed request to date of his plans for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, making the request amid budget negotiations on Capitol Hill for a deal that would include a fix for young undocumented immigrants in the country.

According to a document obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Trump is asking Congress for nearly $18 billion to fund his border wall expansion project. The document specifically calls for the construction of more than 700 miles of new barriers along the border.

A document prepared by the Department of Homeland Security for a group of senators shows the administration’s plan to nearly double the amount of fencing on America’s southern border, from the 654 miles currently built to around 1,000 miles total. (THE HILL)

