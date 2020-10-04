Veteran-Owned Apparel Company Raises $26,000 To Support The Families Of Deputies Shot In LA

A veteran-owned apparel company has raised over $26,000 over the course of two weeks for the families of the two Los Angeles deputies who were reportedly shot while sitting in their patrol car.

Two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies sustained several injuries after they were “ambushed” by a single gunman while sitting in their patrol car on Sept. 12, according to the LA Sheriff’s Department.

Protesters blocked an emergency entrance to the Los Angeles emergency room and chanted “we hope they die,” on Sept. 13, according to LA County Sheriffs. The protest was declared an unlawful assembly and two people were arrested.

The deputies were transported to the hospital where they underwent surgery and recovered, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Nine Line has not been in direct contact with the families but works with other organizations, one of which is a “back the blue” organization that has been directly in touch with the officers and their families, Nine Line Founder Captain Tyler Merritt told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Our job does not get any easier because people do not like law enforcement,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, the Times reported. “It’s going to be a challenge, day after day, however, the sheriff’s department will never be deterred.”

The families are aware of and appreciate the fundraiser, but Capt. Merritt doesn’t want to overwhelm them by visiting the hospital.

“Right now the family just needs to focus on being healthy and getting back to some type of normalcy,” Capt. Merritt told the DCNF.