China Calls Claims Of Forced Uighur Sterilizations ‘Fabrication’

A Chinese government spokesperson denied allegations that China forcibly sterilizes their Uighur Muslim population, calling it a “fabrication” in a Thursday statement.

The spokesperson for the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations accused Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “fabricating lies against China and creating political confrontation” in a statement released during the United Nations General Assembly’s 25th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.



“At a time when other UN Member States are strengthening solidarity and promoting the cause of women, it is disgraceful for the United States to act against the aspiration of Member States and the trend of the times and to manipulate domestic politics. China is firmly opposed to such practice,” the statement said.

The unnamed spokesperson denied allegations that China sterilizes its Uighur Muslim population against their will, according to the statement.

“Today, a handful of US politicians told more lies. The so-called ‘forced sterilization to Uygurs’ is a shear fabrication ,” the statement said.

The spokesperson claimed the Uighur Muslim population in Xinjiang grew betwee 2010 to 2018 in comparison to the Xinjiang’s “average population growth” and the Han people’s population growth.

.@CHN_UN_NY responds to @BetsyDeVosED and @SecPompeo remarks on 25th anniversary of landmark statement on women and gender equality, accuses them of “fabricating lies against #China and creating political confrontation.”#UNGA #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/rwlpepGzwi — Michelle Nichols (@michellenichols) October 2, 2020

“In the US, however, sexual and racial discrimination makes the situation extremely difficult for women of ethnic minorities. 40% of African-American women and 46% of Hispanic-American women work in low-wage jobs. The problem of child marriage is serious in the US. From 2000 to 2015, over 200,000 underages got married and the overwhelming majority of them were girls,” the statement continued.

Pompeo previously brought attention to reports that the Chinese Communist Party has been using tactics, including forcing abortions and sterilizations on “Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang” for suppression, according to a statement.

“We call on the Chinese Communist Party to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanizing abuses,” Pompeo said in his statement.

An Associated Press investigation found in June that the Chinese government has been committing “demographic genocide” by forcing abortions, birth control and mass detentions on Uighur Muslims.

The State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.