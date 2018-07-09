Veteran Capital Gazette reporter lost her life, saved co-workers, by charging at killer

A veteran newswoman is credited with saving the lives of her co-workers during a mass killing at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, in June.

In doing so, Wendi Winters lost her own life. Winters, 65, was a local news reporter and community columnist at the Gazette.

In a July 7 report by the paper, co-workers related how Winters stood up to their attacker and ultimately helped save their lives.

Janel Cooley, a survivor of the shooting that killed Winters and four others, recalled that she watched from under her desk as Winters rose out of her chair to confront the gunman:

Winters charged forward holding a trash can and recycling bin, said Cooley, a sales consultant. Winters shouted something like, “No! You stop that!” or “You get out of here!” like she was warding off an unwanted dog.

“She may have distracted him enough that he forgot about me because I definitely stood up and was looking at the door,” Cooley said. “I’m sure he wasn’t expecting…anyone to charge him.”– READ MORE

A top editor at Reuters apologized on Thursday night after blaming President Trump for the deadly Capital Gazette shooting in a now-deleted tweet that was sent during a “state of emotional distress,” but he might still be disciplined by the international news service.

Reuters Breakingviews Editor Rob Cox admitted that he “responded emotionally and inappropriately” after being called out for jumping to conclusions prior to the facts emerging. Police said the suspected gunman, eventually identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, targeted the newspaper after a lengthy feud regarding a 2012 defamation lawsuit.

“This is what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people. Blood is on your hands, Mr. President. Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul,” Cox wrote in the deleted tweet, according to TheWrap.

Cox apologized in a series of four tweets once it became clear that Ramos’ motive predated Trump entering the world of politics.

“When I saw the news today that a mass shooter had targeted the employees of a newspaper in Maryland I responded emotionally and inappropriately,” Cox wrote. “Though my comments were entirely personal, they were not in keeping with the Reuters Trust Principles and my own standards for letting facts, not snap judgments, guide my understanding.” – READ MORE

