No Joke: Univision Cutting 15% of The Onion’s Staff

Univision Intends To Cut 15 Percent Of Its Staff At Onion Inc., Which Includes Satirical Websites The Onion And Clickhole, As Well Pop-culture Website The A.v. Club And Food Website The Takeout.

According to The Daily Beast, Univision plans to negotiate buyout packages with the aforementioned sites’ editorial union later this month.

Via Fortune: The Onion was founded in 1988 in Madison, Wisc., by two university students and distributed as a print weekly, which grew into multiple markets, reaching a circulation as high as 500,000 copies, and then gradually shrunk until the print edition was canceled in 2013. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1