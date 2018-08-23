Very Fake News: CNN Doesn’t Report Mollie Tibbets’ Accused Murderer Is Illegal Alien

Far-left Cnn, In Its Lengthy Story Wednesday About The Case, Did Not Report That Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Murderer Is An Illegal Alien.

The article, titled “Mollie Tibbetts case mystified police until a security camera offered a key clue” and written by Nicole Chavez, goes into great detail using over 800 words to explain how the police used home security video to nab 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who has been charged with first degree murder.

CNN also goes into great detail to inform its readers about the make and model of Rivera’s car, about all the cornfields found in the Iowa county where the 20-year-old Tibbetts was murdered, and about the five other CNN staffers — Eric Levenson, Samira Said, Steve Almasy, Madison Park, and Darran Simon — who contributed to the article.

What the anti-Trump CNN does not want its readers to know, however, is that Rivera is an illegal alien who had no business being in the country.

That vital information, the information that the last place cable channel did not want its readers to know, is that Rivera has lived in this country illegally for four to seven years.

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was asked to comment about the illegal alien who allegedly murdered 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts during a CNN segment on Wednesday and responded by bemoaning the way that illegal aliens are treated by law enforcement officials.

“I want to get one last question in here because it is a story, a very important story in the news, it has to do with Mollie Tibbetts, the young woman in Iowa who was murdered,” CNN host John Berman said. “Her body believed to be found yesterday. A person has been charged with it. This person the person is an undocumented immigrant.”

"Mike Pence and the President have suggested the immigration laws need to be stronger so that people like this man who is accused of this murder were not in the country," Berman continued. "Your reaction?"