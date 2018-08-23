MARK LEVIN PROVIDES LEGAL EXPERTS A LESSON IN LAW ON COHEN’S ADMISSIONS

Mark Levin gave law professors a lesson on how the law actually works in regards to Michael Cohen’s plea deal that was announced on Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity.

“It is a plea bargain between a prosecutor and criminal. A criminal who doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life in prison. That is not precedent. That applies only to that specific case. Nobody cites plea bargains for precedent,” he continued. “That is number one. Number two, just because a prosecutor says that somebody violated a campaign law doesn’t make it so. He is not the judge. He is not the jury. We didn’t adjudicate anything.”

"Say a candidate had said we owe vendors a whole lot of money. We have had disputes with them. But I want you to go ahead and pay them. I'm a candidate, I don't want the negative publicity. So he says to the private lawyer, you pay them, I'll reimburse you, get it done. Is that illegal? It's perfectly legal. Yet according to the prosecution of the Southern District of New York, it's paid at the direction of the candidate to influence the election. Yes, Mr. Prosecutor, how stupid is your point?"

Michael Cohen will have to offer “something other than his own word” that Donald Trump told him to violate campaign finance law in 2016 by paying two women alleging affairs to silence them before Trump will face legal jeopardy, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Thomas H. Dupree Jr. said Tuesday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“For me, what this ultimately is going to come down to is whether Cohen has something other than his own word that this is what happened, that these payments were made for the purpose of influencing the campaign, that they were done at the direction of, presumably, Donald Trump,” Dupree said.

Cohen (pictured above) was Trump’s personal lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“If Cohen has Trump on tape, if Cohen has evidence to support his allegations, then it could pose greater jeopardy for the president,” Dupree added. “But right now all we know is it’s just Cohen’s word against, presumably, the president’s word.”

Cohen reached a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday on eight felony counts — two of which concerned campaign finance law violations. He pleaded guilty to facilitating payments to two women who claimed to have engaged in affairs with Trump — Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.