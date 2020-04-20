Vegas Mayor: Shutdown ‘Total Insanity,’ ‘Makes No Sense’; ‘We Must Open’ Now (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the shutdown of the Nevada economy “total insanity,” noting that the “nonessential” business designation “makes no sense,” and that the state “must open” now.

“This shutdown has become one of total insanity,” Mayor Goodman said a city council meeting Wednesday, according to Fox 5 Vegas. “For there is no backup of data as to why we are shutdown from the start. No plan in place how to move through the shutdown or how to even come out of it.”

Las Vegas mayor on coronavirus shutdown: “It makes no sense.” She calls for Vegas and all of Nevada to reopen. pic.twitter.com/uf5Wf3g2Wn — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 16, 2020

The mayor claimed experts have told her the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which triggered the intentional economic shutdown, is not going away, thus rendering the crippled economy a consequence of an unnecessary delay.

“It’s not going to be going away this month, next month, and much like the flu and other viruses that have impacted populations around the world, this virus, or a derivative there of, will be part of what we work through going forward,” she said. – READ MORE

