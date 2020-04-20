China Expert On CNN: ‘Trump Is Absolutely Right On China’, They’re Costing Us Lives (VIDEO)

Senior Hudson Institute Fellow Dr. Nadia Schadlow praised President Donald Trump during a CNN interview on Sunday, saying “there’s no question” that Trump is “right” on China.

Dr. Schadlow, who was most recently U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy, addressed the issue of the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China and has since devastated the world.

.@HudsonInstitute’s Nadia Shadlow: “China’s coverup is costing us millions of lives, thousands of deaths.” Their post-outbreak actions show they weren’t “caring about infecting people all over the world.” pic.twitter.com/jNWWwn50kE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 20, 2020

“Trump is absolutely right about China,” Schadlow said. “When he took office, he essentially looked at what China had been doing over the past 15 years that had been noticed, by the way, by bipartisan experts, you know, both sides of the aisle in terms of its unfair trade practices, its theft of intellectual property, its forced tech transfers, its complete lack of reciprocity vis-a-vis the United States.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --