Vandals Go After Trump and Give Him an Unpleasant Easter Surprise in West Palm Beach

On Saturday night, vandals showed up outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida with cans of red paint to give President Donald Trump an Easter weekend surprise.

The entrance to Trump's Palm Beach golf club was vandalized last night https://t.co/4rflnaQ28i pic.twitter.com/UBkv0PJhFs — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 1, 2018

According to ABC News, they tossed paint carelessly onto the sign near the entrance of the golf course and left a paint can behind on the ground.

Before the sign was cleaned, ABC News obtained pictures of the vandalism, which were posted on Twitter. – READ MORE

