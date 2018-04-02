Orange County supervisor: Suing California to end sanctuary state necessary because, ‘We have people getting out every day’

Shawn Nelson, of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, said on “Fox News Sunday” the decision by the state legislature to prohibit local authorities from turning over illegal immigrants to federal authorities without a warrant if they are arrested puts police in a bind.

“We are put in an untenable position where our sheriff’s deputies are precluded from talking to federal authorities if they know the authorities want to pick someone up because the person is here illegally, is charged with a crime, and our people can’t even talk to the federal government unless there are some exceptions that are met, like they are a prior convicted felon,” Nelson said.

“We have people getting out every day that we don’t want released without the federal government at least having an opportunity to put hands on, and make their own decision whether these people ought to be released into the streets. We’ve had 244 people as of last week released that we could not stop, and our people could not tell ICE officials that we believe ICE would have wanted to speak with and likely wanted to do something about.”- READ MORE

