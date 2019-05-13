Valerie Plame Downplays Sharing Anti-Semitic Article: ‘It Was Just a Doozy’

Democratic congressional candidate Valerie Plame on Sunday attempted to downplay an anti-Semitic article she shared on Twitter back in 2017 by saying she did not read the full article, but her now-deleted tweets said, “Read the entire article” and “put aside your biases and think clearly.”

Activist and ex-CIA operative Plame, who is running for New Mexico’s open 3rd Congressional District seat in 2020, appeared on MSNBC’s Kasie DC, where she was asked about a recent National Review article resurfacing a tweet she wrote less than two years ago.

Plame tweeted an article from the fringe site UNZ Review in Sept. 2017, accusing “American Jews” of “driving America’s wars.” While she would go on to acknowledge she “messed up,” the Washington Examiner reported she posted nine UNZ articles over the course of three years, including one titled “Why I Still Dislike Israel” and another about “Dancing Israelis” on 9/11. – read more