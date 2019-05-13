Trump’s got US economy booming, Bill Maher admits in exchange with 2020 Dem: ‘We can’t ignore that fact’

“Real Time” host Bill Maher was placed in a strange position on Friday night’s show. The liberal comedian found himself acknowledging President Trump‘s positive effect on the U.S. economy during a heated conversation with U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, a 2020 presidential candidate.

Ryan began by dismissing what he described as recent “happy talk” about the stock market and low unemployment.

“Most people are still struggling to make ends meet,” the congressman said, adding that he was trying to figure how to get the economy “working for working-class people.”

“C’mon, the economy’s not horrible,” Maher told Ryan. “Four-point-four percent is the unemployment rate in Ohio. It’s kinda hard to run against the economy in Ohio, isn’t it?”

“Originally, it went up big,” Maher said. “Wages did finally rise. We have to … “

“After how many years? After how many decades?” Ryan interrupted.

“All right, but Trump has been president for two years. We can’t ignore that fact,” Maher shot back. “Finally, wages went up. He’s the guy in the Oval Office. He’s gonna run on that.” – READ MORE