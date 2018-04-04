Valerie Jarrett: Mandatory Voting Is ‘My Fantasy’

Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, dreams of mandatory voting in the United States.

“It’s never going to happen, but it’s my fantasy which I get to have now,” she said in a Recode podcast with Kara Swisher.

Jarrett argued that if everyone was forced to vote, the country would come closer to the middle of the political spectrum.

She questioned a Bernie Sanders supporter whether he would have been able to govern if he was elected president of the United States.

“You can’t let perfect be the enemy of the good,” she said. “And compromise in the nature of the beast.”

