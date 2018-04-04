SHOCK: The Critics Love ‘Chappaquiddick’

The true story of that fateful night in 1969, when America’s “golden boy” Ted Kennedy left an innocent woman to drown in a car (allegedly), is finally getting its moment. Thankfully, the critics are not getting in its way.

Indeed, the movie “Chappaquiddick” has received a “certified fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 74% positive reviews, many coming from top film critics.

“Here is a family that entrenched itself in the American imagination by campaigning on symbolism, and Chappaquiddick hits its better strides when it turns the camera on the relationship between its stars and script doctors,” said Ignatiy Vishnevetsky of AV Club.

“A challenging character study, punctuated by moments of uneasy suspense and dark humor,” said Alan Zilberman of The Washington Post.

“‘Chappaquiddick’ is exactly what you want it to be: a tense, scrupulous, absorbingly precise and authentic piece of history – a tabloid scandal attached to a smoke-filled-room travesty,” said Owen Gleiberman of Variety.

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1