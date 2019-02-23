VA Republicans Plan Hearings Into Sexual Assault Allegations Against Justin Fairfax

Virginia Republicans are planning to invite the two women who accused Virginia Democratic Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault to testify in front of them, as Fairfax has continued to deny the allegations.

The Virginia Speaker of the House Kirk Cox blasted Democrats for refusing to investigate the two allegations against Fairfax Thursday, according to The Washington Post. Along with Fairfax’s two accusers, Republicans will also invite Fairfax to provide testimony regarding the allegations, including rape.

Democrats believe that the testimonies should not be done in a public hearing, but by a law enforcement agency. However, one of Fairfax’s accusers accepted the invitation not long after Republicans invited her, although there is no official date scheduled.

“Meredith Watson is gratified that the Virginia General Assembly has announced their intention to hold hearings, and she looks forward to testifying at this forum. It is our understanding that the hearing will be public and televised and that Ms. Watson, Dr. Tyson and Lt. Governor Fairfax will all testify under oath and be subject to the same rules and requirements, including our right to present witnesses and corroborators,” Nancy Erika Smith, the attorney for Meredith Watson, said in a statement Friday afternoon.

This all comes as Democratic senators who condemned Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct allegations refused to acknowledge the sexual assault allegations that have emerged against Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax when asked by The Daily Caller News Foundation on Feb. 7.

The Democratic Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam is also under fire after old yearbook photos revealed he wore blackface next to a man in Ku Klux Klan garment. After admitting to the photos, Northam has since denied being in the photos. He has faced numerous calls from Democrats across the U.S. to resign.

