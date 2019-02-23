Jussie Smollett Fooled The Media To Make More Money?

Did actor Jussie Smollett fool the media for a chance to make more money? Is dressing flashy or having women twerk a sign of insecurity and overcompensation? Is there a better movie than “Miracle” or moment in sports history other than the Miracle on Ice?

David Hookstead and Katrina Haydon, with special guest Guillaume Pierre-Louis, take these questions on in this podcast special. Check out who had the best take.

Hookstead shows his skepticism of outward displays of wealth. “If it’s just to be flashy and show off the bling, pass, hard pass,” he said.

Haydon pushed back. “I think style is important. I actually maybe disagree with you a little bit about that,” she said. “I think the way that you present yourself tells people something about you, and I think that’s a courtesy.”

