Utah Paper Urges Hatch to Retire, Citing ‘Lack of Integrity’ and ‘Unquenchable Thirst for Power’

In a blistering editorial, Utah’s largest newspaper urged Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) — a seven-term senator and current president pro tempore of the Senate — to not seek re-election in 2018.

The Salt Lake Tribune named Hatch the “Utahn of the Year” for 2017, citing three key factors in its decision. The paper clarified that the title only signifies the Utahn who had “done the most” and had the largest impact on the lives of other Utahns, noting that it is not necessarily meant to be an honor:

Hatch’s part in the dramatic dismantling of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

His role as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee in passing a major overhaul of the nation’s tax code.

His utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power.

“Each of these actions stands to impact the lives of every Utahn, now and for years to come,” the editorial says. “Whether those Utahns approve or disapprove of those actions has little consequence in this specific recognition. Only the breadth and depth of their significance matters.” – READ MORE

