Flake: Trump Rallies Reflect ‘Spasms of a Dying Party’ (VIDEO)

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said the crowds at rallies for President Donald Trump and other Republicans reflect “spasms of a dying party.”

Flake said “When you look at some of the audiences cheering for Republicans, sometimes, you look out there and you say, ‘Those are the spasms of a dying party.’” – READ MORE

