Utah Man Fed Up with City Laws, Kills Code Enforcement Officer

A Utah man who shot and killed a city worker, torched her truck and set his neighbor’s house on fire told witnesses that he did it after “years of harassment” over laws requiring cleanup of trash and weeds outside his home, police said Friday.

Kevin Wayne Billings, 64, said the code enforcement officer in suburban Salt Lake City “got what she deserved,” police said in jail documents.

Jill Robinson had dealt with Billings before, but it was a routine call and code enforcement officers don’t aim to harass residents, officials said.

He poured gasoline on Robinson’s city pickup truck, then set it ablaze Thursday, police said. He also started a fire on his neighbor’s deck that spread to their home and destroyed it, killing six dogs and two cats, police said.

Billings had wrongly accused the neighbors of reporting his yard to the city, a spokeswoman for the couple who lived next door said.

As the fires burned, he stood in his driveway, near the body, witnesses told police. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1