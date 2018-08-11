Russia Warns US, New Sanctions Are a ‘Declaration of Economic War’

As Russia braces for new U.S. sanctions and the nation’s currency faces steep devaluation, President Vladimir Putin and top government officials are warning of the potential fallout of additional retaliatory measures.

The U.S. Department of State announced new penalties against Russia earlier this week in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev reacted to the news by describing the imposition of additional sanctions as an unacceptable escalation in tensions between his country and the U.S.

“If something like a ban on bank operations or currency use follows, it will amount to a declaration of economic war,” he said.

Such a scenario, he said, would “warrant a response with economic means, political means and, if necessary, other means,” warning that the country’s “American friends should understand that.”

Putin himself spoke out against the sanctions in a statement describing them as “possible new unfriendly steps by Washington.” – READ MORE

p class=”speakable”>Pentagon and NATO brass have issued fresh warnings about increased Russian naval activity in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea, with the top U.S. Navy admiral saying this week Russian submarine operations are currently at levels not seen since the Cold War.

That’s one reason the Navy plans to stand up a new command later this month to deal with the return of an old foe.

Tuesday night provided the latest example of Russia’s new show of force. A British Type 45 guided-missile destroyer escorted two Russian warships through the English Channel.

The Royal Navy posted video of HMS Diamond alongside the Russian destroyer Severomorsk and cruisier Marshal Ustinov in the English Channel. Interactions like this have become so common, the Royal Navy has warships standing 24-hour alert in port.

Type 45 destroyer @HMSDiamond has shadowed two #Russian warships as they passed through the #EnglishChannel overnight. Read the full story: https://t.co/rT1Asr0pth pic.twitter.com/Szi94ANxiF — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) August 8, 2018

The incident took place one day after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with his British counterpart, Gavin Williamson, at the Pentagon. It marked the second time the same British warship had responded to approaching Russian Navy warships, according to the warship’s commanding officer.

This week, the U.S. Navy’s highest ranking officer, Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, told VOA Russian submarine activity in the North Atlantic is “more than we’ve seen in 25 years.” – READ MORE

