US service member in Afghanistan dead in apparent ‘insider attack’

A U.S. service member was killed and another was wounded during an apparent “insider attack” in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, according to a statement from U.S. Forces Afghanistan.

It’s the second time in two months that a U.S. service member was killed apparently by the very same Afghan forces he was there to train. Six U.S. troops have been killed in Afghanistan this year.

“The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him,” Resolute Support and U.S. Forces Afghanistan Commanding General Scott Miller said in a statement. “Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission.”

The service member who was wounded in the attack is in stable condition, U.S. Forces Afghanistan said. The name of the fallen service member will be released “24 hours after next of kin notification,” officials added.

The death came one day after a new U.S. commander for all American and allied forces in Afghanistan took over. The commander, Gen. Scott Miller, is the former head of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), responsible for leading elite commando units such as the Army’s Delta Force, SEAL Team Six and the 75th Ranger Regiment. – READ MORE

Two Americans who were stabbed Friday night at a train station in Amsterdam were targeted by an Afghan citizen who had a “terrorist motive,” officials say.

City authorities said the 19-year-old suspect, identified only as Jawed S., appeared to target the American tourists in a stabbing attack at Central Station just after noon on Friday.

“Based on the suspect’s first statements, he had a terrorist motive,” the city administration said in a statement on Saturday. They did not elaborate on what the statements were or in what ways they might have shown intent.

Still, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte doubled down on these claims after taking to Twitter to confirm that investigation was zeroing in the role played by extremist ideology. – READ MORE