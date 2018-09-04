‘Luke Cage’ Star Apologizes for Appearing to Condone Ariana Grande Groping

The Star Of The Marvel Series Luke Cage Apologized Saturday For Posting A Tweet Appearing To Condone A Bishop Groping Singer Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin’s Funeral On Friday.

Mike Colter, who plays the lead role in the Netflix series, replied to a tweet from Trevor Noah depicting Grande reportedly being groped on Friday with a series of laughing emojis and the caption, “Now THIS is how you shoot your shot! Zero F***!”

Mike Colter really tweets like Marvel won’t replace him with Tyrese and act like nothing happened — Dad (@fivefifths) September 1, 2018

I mean, men outing themselves as trash is exhausting due to sheer VOLUME but I guess thanks for the head's up, Mike Colter pic.twitter.com/CxIKkpBMv2 — 🧟Donna "The Dead" Dickens🧟 (@MildlyAmused) September 1, 2018

Social media users were outraged at his statement, with some users suggesting that Marvel should fire him for his behavior. – READ MORE

Wow.

You can’t teach an old horn dog new tricks.

But with Bill Clinton the word trick might have multiple meanings.

Pop singer Ariana Grande sang ‘Natural Woman’ at the funeral for Aretha Franklin and you would think Bill could keep his cool on the front row. Watch as a open-mouthed Bill Clinton looks Grande up and down. It’s a good thing Hillary is on the other side of the podium.

Gross… Watch Bill Clinton look Ariana Grande up and down when she sings at #ArethaFranklinFuneral and try not to throw up in your mouth. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/aXQvcBmW2Y — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 31, 2018

