US Military Warns: China, Russia Soon Able to Knock US Hardware Out of the Sky

The Washington Free Beacon reported on the sobering glimpse at the vulnerable reality outlined in the J-2 study, namely that “China and Russia will be capable of severely disrupting or destroying U.S. satellites in low-earth orbit” within the next few years, possibly as soon as 2020.

Both China and Russia are currently developing or fine-tuning an array of anti-satellite weapons to potentially be used in the future against U.S. assets in space.

Those weapons include: ground- and air-launched missiles, cyber attacks, high-tech lasers and energy beams, electronic signal jammers, electromagnetic pulses and even small, maneuverable satellites of their own that can be directed to attack and/or destroy U.S. satellites.

The warning from the Pentagon’s J-2 bore a remarkable similarity to warnings issued by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats in congressional testimony in May of 2017.

“We assess that Russia and China perceive a need to offset any U.S. military advantage derived from military, civil, or commercial space systems and are increasingly considering attacks against satellite systems as part of their future warfare doctrine,” Coats stated. – READ MORE

Russia has dominated the discussion about foreign influence in America over the past year… but there may be a more insidious threat to U.S. cyber security than the former Soviet Union.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo confirmed that the intelligence agency was concerned about Vladimir Putin’s government meddling in the upcoming 2018 election, but he also cautioned that while the media is obsessed with Russian connections, mainland China may actually be more of a concern for American national security.

Foreign governments have always tried to steal valuable information from other nations, but China may actually be one of the most effective countries in that objective, the director told BBC News.

“The Chinese have a much bigger footprint upon which to execute that mission than the Russians do,” Pompeo explained.

“We can watch very focused efforts to steal American information, to infiltrate the United States with spies – with people who are going to work on behalf of the Chinese government against America,” he warned. – READ MORE