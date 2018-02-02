“Tip of The Iceberg” – FISA Intelligence Memo is Just The Beginning, Not The End

There continue to be questions about the substance behind the pending release of the House Intelligence Committee memo. With that release in mind, today it is worthwhile remembering this is the beginning of exposing the corruption within the DOJ not the end.

For several years the U.S. justice department has maintained an attitude of non-accountability within its ranks. The Obama years elevated that attitude and provided multiple examples of a DOJ gone rogue.

A complicit media enables that attitude by engineering a false narrative the U.S. Justice Department was/is an independent fourth branch of government; unaccountable to congress and entirely separate from the executive branch.

The House Intelligence Memo is simply using the example of currently known FISA abuse to open the door and show the U.S. electorate how corrupt this unaccountable institution has become. Behind that door are very uncomfortable realities for all of those who constructed the weaponized agency; and also those who have benefited from it.

Unfortunately the corruption appears systemic within the entire justice system. This is the problem currently being confronted. This is also a system being defended by a political media apparatus who have benefited from seeing their opposition targeted. The American people became the threat to their system. The American people became their enemy. This outlook sounds stark, but this is exactly the way the DOJ has behaved.

