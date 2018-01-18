US Marshal killed, 2 officers injured in shooting, mayor says

The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the Marshal killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in Harrisburg this morning.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, 45, died at approximately 6:30 a.m. while executing an arrest warrant for the arrest of Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, who was wanted by Harrisburg Police for terroristic threat offenses.

Deputy Hill joined the USMS in 2006 in Washington, D.C., and transferred to Harrisburg in 2009. He also served with the agency’s Special Operations Group. He was an Army veteran, having served from 1993-96. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A U.S. marshal was killed and two other police officers were wounded Thursday morning in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, when gunfire erupted during the service of a warrant, the mayor said.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said the U.S. marshal and two police officers — one from York and another from Harrisburg —were shot while serving the warrant at the Harrisburg house around 6:10 a.m. The marshal died at the hospital, PennLive.com reported.

“Harrisburg mourns the loss this morning of a U.S. marshal who died protecting our residents,” Papenfuse said in a statement. “While serving a warrant as part of the U.S. marshal’s task force, three officers were shot, including a Harrisburg police officer, who was wounded.”

The mayor said the Harrisburg officer “bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman.” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said in an earlier news conference that there was no danger to the public.

“No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty,” Papenfuse added. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation.”

