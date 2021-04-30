US Investigating ‘Havana Syndrome’ Directed Energy Attack Near White House

Since 2017 controversy and speculation has abounded over the legitimacy of the so-called “Havana syndrome” story, which involved some 50 diplomatic officials working at the US Embassy in Cuba coming down with strange illnesses and symptoms – from headaches to vomiting to ‘brain trauma’ – which was blamed on high tech covert ‘sonic attacks’ by nefarious actors. Officials were quick to blame either Russian intelligence or Cuban operatives in what sounded like a wild James Bond style bit of futuristic espionage.

Last week the allegations returned to national media spotlight after defense officials said they believe Russia is likely behind “directed energy” attacks on US troops in northeast Syria. Apparently some US troops occupying the country began reporting “flu-like symptoms” which caused the DoD to investigate possible linkage to microwave or directed energy weapons on the battlefield of Syria. Politico reported that “officials identified Russia as a likely culprit, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

And now CNN is reporting what is perhaps the most bizarre and outlandish instance of this yet – a ‘sonic attack’ which sickened a top administration official while standing just outside White House grounds.

“That incident, which occurred near the Ellipse, the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House, sickened one National Security Council official, according to multiple current and former US officials and sources familiar with the matter,” CNN writes. – READ MORE

