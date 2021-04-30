Ninth Circuit Says “Ghost Gun” Blueprints Can Be Posted Online Without Fed Approval

3D-printed gun blueprints can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval, a divided Ninth Circuit panel ruled on Tuesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco reinstated a Trump administration order that authorized removing ghost guns from the State Department’s Munitions List.

The appeals court ruling will make it easier to share untraceable 3D-printed gun blueprints online, but President Joe Biden in early April announced new measures to tackle gun violence, including a crackdown on ghost guns.

“The Ninth Circuit’s decision Tuesday overturned an injunction issued by a federal judge in Seattle in March 2020. U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik had blocked two rules that transferred regulatory control of 3D-printed gun files from the State Department to the Commerce Department. The rules also removed ghost gun blueprints from a State Department list of munitions that require a license to export. Twenty-two states led by Washington state sued to prevent the rule changes from taking effect,” Courthouse News Service said.– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --