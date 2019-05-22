US House’s Pelosi: Trump Is Engaged in ‘Cover-Up’

As Democrats in the U.S. Congress debated possibly impeaching Republican President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that he is engaged in a “cover-up.”

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of House Democrats on Capitol Hill, Pelosi said: “No one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

Democrats who control the House of Representatives and Trump are engaged in a high-stakes power struggle over their ability to investigate him, with the president stonewalling multiple investigations of him by congressional committees.

The probes range from whether Trump obstructed justice during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russian election meddling to his personal finances and businesses.