Donald Trump: Pelosi Blew Up Infrastructure Talks with ‘I-Word’

President Donald Trump ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for accusing him of a “cover-up” by keeping his advisers from testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Trump says he was happy to do a meeting on infrastructure with Democrats, but that Pelosi accusing him of a “cover-up” was absurd.

“I don’t do cover-ups,” he said. “You people know that probably better than anybody.”

The meeting blew up over the “I-word,” Trump said, referring to possible impeachment proceedings and said he would not deal with Democrats unless they ended the endless investigations in an attempt to take down the president.

Trump said that there were already House investigations, Senate investigations, and ultimately the Robert Mueller report found no collusion and no obstruction. – READ MORE