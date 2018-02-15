Upcoming Memo May Show Former CIA Director Perjured Himself

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes reportedly intends to release another memo soon regarding the fraudulent dossier used by the administration of former President Barack Obama to spy on current President Donald Trump’s campaign officials during the presidential election two years.

According to Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations, Nunes’ next memo will outline the role “former CIA Director John Brennan and other Obama intelligence officials played in promoting the salacious and unverified Steele dossier on Donald Trump — including whether Brennan perjured himself in public testimony about it.”

Sperry notes that in testimony delivered before the House Intelligence Committee in 2017, Brennan denied that “the dossier factored into the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion last year that Russia meddled in the 2016 election ‘to help Trump’s chances of victory.’”

He likewise claimed to not have been aware that the dossier had been commissioned by Democrats.

However, Nunes’ first memo suggests otherwise. Released last month, the first memo states that the dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele and the research firm Fusion GPS at the behest of Democrats was knowingly used by the Obama administration to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant against Trump’s foreign policy adviser, Carter Page. – READ MORE

Former C.I.A. Director John Brennan on Sunday chastised the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on Sunday for his handling of a bombshell memo that delved into the secretive world of surveillance courts, saying the push to expose bias at the FBI was one-sided and shut out opposing views.

Mr. Brennan, who served under President Obama, said Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, could have held hearings to expose potential problems at the FBI, but instead put out “very selective, cherry-picked” memo without allowing Democrats to offer a rebuttal memo.

“I never, ever saw the Democrats do something like this that was so partisan, so reckless and really just laid waste to the protocols that governed committees,” Mr. Brennan told NBC’s Meet the Press. “And Devin Nunes, over the past several months, all the way back to the spring of last year I think has been engaged in these tactics purely to defend, make excuses and try to protect Mr. Trump.” – READ MORE