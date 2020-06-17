‘Unusually Large’ Number Of Minneapolis Police Are Quitting, Cite Lack Of Support From City’s Democrat Leaders, Riots

A growing number of Minneapolis police officers are quitting their jobs and are saying that they made the decision based on the lack of support that they have received from local Democrat political leaders.

“At least seven Minneapolis police officers have resigned from the department since widespread unrest began over the death of George Floyd last month, and more than half a dozen are in the process of leaving, according to department officials,” The Star Tribune reported Saturday. “Morale has sunk to new lows in recent weeks, say department insiders, as officers reported feeling misunderstood and squeezed by all sides: by the state probe; by protesters, who hurled bricks and epithets their way; by city leaders, who surrendered a police station that later burned on national television, and by the media. Numerous officers and protesters were injured the rioting.”

The Star Tribune underscores that the number of police officers who are quitting represents “an unusually large exodus.”

One officer that the newspaper spoke to said that officers do not feel appreciated and then questioned why he should stay when “everybody hates the police.”

Police told the newspaper that they were angered by Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to abandon the Third Precinct police station, which they said they interpreted as a sign that he was siding with the rioters. – READ MORE

