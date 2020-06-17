National Guard soldiers found glass in pizza they ordered while deployed in DC, report says

Two soldiers from South Carolina’s National Guard who were recently deployed to the nation’s capital to quell unrest following the death of George Floyd reportedly found shards of glass baked into a pizza they had ordered there.

The startling discovery was made amid the dough and cheese after the pie arrived at the Marriott Marquis Hotel where the troops had been staying, according to The Post and Courier newspaper, citing a report from the Department of Defense.

The report said the troops did not eat the pizza.

“The command says that the soldiers are OK, and that this was the only incident to their knowledge,” Capt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman for S.C. National Guard, told The Post and Courier. – READ MORE

