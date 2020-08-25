University Suspends 228 Students for Allegedly Breaking Pandemic Guidelines

Ohio State University temporarily suspended 228 students recently who allegedly violated guidelines for social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Students moved back to campus starting August 12. At the time, the university sent out a note telling students they must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and that gatherings could not include more than 10 people,” according to CNN.

In a letter Friday, Vice President of Student Life Melissa Shivers warned that the university’s student conduct team was working on opening dozens of cases that would “likely result in interim suspensions.”

Shivers added that student organizations involved in unsafe gatherings were in danger of losing their recognition and funding.

She continued: Perhaps knowing about the action we are taking will influence your decisions and prompt you to encourage others to take this situation seriously. And remember that this is all about more than the individual. We have one shot at this — responding to what so many of you asked for: an on campus semester at Ohio State. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --