Kenosha car dealership targeted by rioters during overnight protest

Kenosha, Wis., car dealership was targeted by rioters during protests overnight in the wake of the police-involved shooting of a Black man that was caught on video and circulated on social media.

The parking lot that typically stores a local business’s selection of used cars was instead filled with rows of the vehicles’ metal remains hours after rioters took to the streets in and around the city’s downtown area, according to several images shared on social media.

Kenosha was an auto manufacturing center for more than 100 years before transforming into a bedroom community given its location almost directly in between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Multiple reports identified the lot as belonging to Car Source, a pre-owned vehicle dealership located on Sheridan Avenue. Local affiliate FOX 6 reporter Cassidy Williams shared photographs of the charred remnants of cars left in the parking lot, which is located just blocks from Kenosha County Courthouse. – READ MORE

