University of Kansas faculty and staff want Chick-fil-A boycotted, calling it a ‘bastion of bigotry’

Faculty and staff at the University of Kansas sent a letter to the school’s chancellor, calling for a boycott of Chick-fil-A on campus over the company’s stance on LGBTQ issues, according to The Hill.

Over the summer, the university allowed Chick-fil-A to open a location inside the student union, and entered a contract agreement with the company to sponsor the “Chick-fil-A coin toss” at home football games in coming years. Faculty and staff have protested Chick-fil-A’s support of organizations “hostile to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer LGBTQ people, families, and communities.”

“KU granted Chick-fil-A, a bastion of bigotry, a prime retail location in the heart of our campus,” the letter reads. – READ MORE

