Transgender Runner to Compete Against Women in NCAA Division I

MISSOULA, Mont. — If Juniper Eastwood is feeling particularly motivated on a training day, she’s up at 6 a.m.

She eats a banana and plugs in a podcast before taking off on an 11- to 12-mile run. She should stretch, but is often short on time. After a shower and getting dressed, she heads to work as a camp counselor for a youth empowerment program.

Eastwood’s routine is similar to that of other college athletes practicing in the offseason. She has to prepare for grueling cross-country practices while balancing work or school.

The difference between Eastwood and her teammates on the University of Montana’s cross-country team is the testosterone-suppression and estrogen pills she takes as part of her training regimen.

Eastwood was assigned male at birth, but identifies as female. She’s transgender.

On Aug. 31, the 22-year-old will compete in a cross-country meet in the women’s division for the very first time. She’ll be the first Division I trans athlete to compete in her sport. – READ MORE