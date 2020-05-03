University of Delaware Not Expected to Release Biden’s Senate Papers Anytime Soon

The University of Delaware has possession of President Joe Biden’s Senate papers, which could possibly contain information regarding a sexual assault allegation made against him, but the university has no plans to make them public in the near future.

CNN obtained a statement from the university explaining it is curating the documents and because the process has not been completed the documents have not been made public.

“The University of Delaware received the Biden Senatorial Papers as a gift from Vice President Biden. We are currently curating the collection, a process that we estimate will carry at least into the spring of 2021,” a spokeswoman said in the statement.

She added, “As the curating process is not complete, the papers are not yet available to the public, and we are not able to identify what documents or files can be found within the collection.”

The allegation was made by Tara Reade, a former staffer while Biden was a senator, alleging he sexually assaulted her in 1993, as IJR previously reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --