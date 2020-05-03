Nearly 900 workers at Tyson Foods plant in Indiana test positive for coronavirus

Almost 900 workers at a Tyson Foods plant in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report on Wednesday.

Dean Banks, president of Tyson Foods, said the company is working with Matrix Medical, a clinical services company, that will ensure coronavirus is not spreading in plants where it has been detected.

“That gives us the team that we need to come in and make sure that we put food on the American table,” Banks said on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

The Tyson plant located in Logansport, Ind., has seen 890 of its 2,200 employees test positive in just under a week — more than 40 percent of its workforce. It’s one of several Tyson plants across the country that have voluntarily closed due to virus outbreaks.

Cass County officials have been working with Tyson, the largest U.S. meat supplier, in developing a plan to reopen, according to Indianapolis's WISH-TV.

