Unhinged: Michael Moore assails Trump, ‘unfit,’ ‘narcissist, ‘sociopath,’ ‘threat to humanity’

One of the chief organizers of Monday’s counter-State of the Union in New York City is charging that President Trump needs to be overthrown before he ends the world. Really.

Hollywood’s Michael Moore, speaking for the event and MoveOn.org, went off on Trump in an email to supporters.

“Donald J. Trump has proven himself to be completely unfit for office, a threat to our country, and an imminent danger to the world. He is not well; he is a malignant narcissist and an active sociopath. And because he holds the codes to fire nuclear weapons, he is a singular threat to humanity,” he wrote:

Donald J. Trump has proven himself to be completely unfit for office, a threat to our country, and an imminent danger to the world. He is not well; he is a malignant narcissist and an active sociopath. And because he holds the codes to fire nuclear weapons, he is a singular threat to humanity.

This situation is a nightmare. And the only reason that things aren’t FAR WORSE than they already are is that millions of us have come together to engage in our democracy, resist, and organize.

But our problems go far beyond one sociopath president. The mission that we are on and the work that we must do is to tear down the rigged system that produced Trump in the first place. We must imagine the America that we want to live in. We must create the post-Trump America. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

According to Deadline, Michael Moore’s feud with the Weinsteins over his anti-Trump documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” has the potential to get litigious — and give President Trump “the last laugh.”

Since breaking documentary box office records with his George W. Bush hit-piece “Fahrenheit 9/11,” Moore has struggled to find a topic that will get Americans to theaters. He’s been banking on his newest project, a quasi-sequel focusing on Donald Trump’s stunning electoral victory and first tumultuous year in office, to reverse his box office fortunes.

But there’s a major roadblock: The Weinsteins have control over the project and are “right now blocking Moore and his WME reps from being able to set the film with a theatrical distributor or a premium broadcast outlet,” Deadline reports.

The dispute involves Moore’s refusal to pay back the Weinsteins the over $2 million they’ve already sunk into the project because he doesn’t want to cut a check to alleged sexual predator, Harvey Weinstein. In turn, the Weinsteins are refusing to give up control of the project.