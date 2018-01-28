Entertainment
New Orleans pulls 93,000 pounds of Mardi Gras beads from storm drains
Ever wonder what happens to Mardi Gras beads when the party’s over?
Since September, New Orleans cleaning crews have vacuumed 93,000 pounds of beads from the city’s storm drains, officials said this week.
The beads — traditionally tossed between balconies and the street during the annual pre-Lent festivities — were collected from 15,000 clogged catch basins along just five blocks of the yearly parade route on downtown St. Charles Avenue.
The beads were just part of a total 7.2 million pounds of debris that included leaves, mud and sludge, the Times-Picayune reported. – READ MORE
Fox News