UNHINGED: Eminem Lashes Out at Trump With Freestyle Rap Video (WATCH)

Rapper Eminem went on a four-and-a-half-minute freestyle targeting President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

The Detroit rapper, like his many contemporaries, has built a career on his ability to articulate searing, and sometimes controversial, broadsides against his opponents. This time, he focused squarely on Trump. The artist conjured “the calm before the storm” in his opening line, a not-so-subtle reference to a phrase Trump recently used during a meeting with military personnel.

Eminem uses that line as a launching point for the first part of his salvo: “But we better give Obama props, ’cause what we got in office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust — and while the drama pops, and he waits for s— to quiet down, he’ll just gas his plane up and fly around ’till the bombing stops.” – READ MORE