College Quarterback Dismissed From Team After Kneeling During Anthem

FOLLOW US!



READING, Pa. (CBS) — A football player at Division III Albright College in Reading has been dismissed from the team after taking a knee during the National Anthem on Saturday.

Before the game against Del Val, the Albright Lions decided as a team to both take a knee during the coin toss and to stand during the Star Spangled Banner as a sign of unity.

One player, 19-year-old Gyree Durante, went down on one knee during the National Anthem. According to school officials, the freshman quarterback didn’t tell anyone his plan to kneel. – READ MORE