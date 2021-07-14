Unemployed Oklahomans Could Receive $1,200 in Back-to-Work Incentive

The state of Oklahoma will offer $1,200 to thousands of citizens who have returned to work since the CCP virus pandemic in a back-to-work incentive.

“With employers in all sectors now hiring, assistance to families, job seekers, and employers must be prioritized as we continue to build a more prosperous Oklahoma,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement (pdf). “Therefore, now is the time to provide for a workforce initiative.”

The Back-to-Work Initiative program requires Oklahomans to return to work and the first 20,000 people who meet several requirements could become eligible for a one-time payment of $1,200.

To qualify, Oklahomans need to be able to show an active unemployment claim from one of the first two weeks in May, a government statement (pdf) from the initiative reads.

Workers also must have accepted, and worked, at a job position in the state for six consecutive weeks of either one full-time or two part-time positions of 32 hours or more per week. The incentive payment will be made after workers complete the sixth week of employment.- READ MORE

